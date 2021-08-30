Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,086 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.63. 164,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.62 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

