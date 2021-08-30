LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCNB stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of LCNB worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

