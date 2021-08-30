Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,711,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 283,933 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 138,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.