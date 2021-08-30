Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report $18.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $19.45 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,039 shares of company stock valued at $25,929,382 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

