Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

