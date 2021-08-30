Kina Securities Limited (KSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Jane Thomason acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through two segments, Bank and Wealth Management. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

