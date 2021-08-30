Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KCDMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

