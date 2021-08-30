Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.69

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 320110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $28,680,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $19,920,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $17,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

