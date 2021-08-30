KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle Buys 5,000 Shares

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 409,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,633. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $241,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $312,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

