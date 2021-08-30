Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.28 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

