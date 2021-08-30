Kearny Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

