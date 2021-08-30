KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $47.17

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $44.91. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1,055 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

