Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $$262.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.33. Kardex has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $264.12.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

