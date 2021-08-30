JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.