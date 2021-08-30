Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

