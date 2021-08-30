John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.35) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $981,306.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

