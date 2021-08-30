Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.55.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW opened at $230.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.