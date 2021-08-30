JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.43 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

