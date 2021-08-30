Jarvis Network Price Down 7.1% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $333,910.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.