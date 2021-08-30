Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $287.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of JACK traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. 242,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,009. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

