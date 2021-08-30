Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $287.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of JACK traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. 242,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,009. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.