J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Short Interest Update

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

JCOM traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 259,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in J2 Global by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

