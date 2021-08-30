J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000.

JCOM stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

