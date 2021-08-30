J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $247.00.

