Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.17

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 298760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.