Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,854,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 176,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

