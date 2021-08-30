iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

