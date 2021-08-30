iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

