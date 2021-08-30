iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,557 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

