iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 16.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $268.52. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,185. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $267.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

