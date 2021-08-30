iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.29. 1,634,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,326,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

