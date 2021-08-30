iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 1,062,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,812,668. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

