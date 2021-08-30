iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 263,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 136.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $52.06. 1,107,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

