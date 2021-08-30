iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

