iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 29th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,218,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.64. 381,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,105. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

