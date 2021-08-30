iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 54.6% in August

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $65.78 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

