iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 37.0% in August

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUSB opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period.

