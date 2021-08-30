iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

