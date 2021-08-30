iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Position Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,197. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40.

