iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.85. 898,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48.

