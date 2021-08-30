iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,029,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.51 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22.

