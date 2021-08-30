Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

