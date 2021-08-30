Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $271.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.