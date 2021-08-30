Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $175.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

