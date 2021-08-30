Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

