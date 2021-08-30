Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $302.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.