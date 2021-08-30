Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $463.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

