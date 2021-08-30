Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SURF. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

