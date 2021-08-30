Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.39. 775,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

