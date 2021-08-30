Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.