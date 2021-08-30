Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 105.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 173,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 146.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,281. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

